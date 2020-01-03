|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Richard W. "Dick" Stinson, 94, passed away peacefully December 31, 2019. He was born May 23, 1925 in Elmwood, IL. He was a veteran of WWII and served in the Merchant Marines. Dick was the husband of Betty "Carolyn" Stinson (nee Oberg) for over 71 years; father of Kenneth (Susan), Thomas and Sandra Stinson; grandfather of Jaime, Erin, Ryan, Emily and Courtney; great-grandfather of Kait, Rhys, Nora, Evan, Blake and Cameron. Visitation Monday 9:30 am until time of funeral service 10:30 am at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Information 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 3, 2020