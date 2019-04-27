Daily Herald Obituaries
Richard William Henning, 92, a decorated Army veteran of the Korean War, joined his mother and father, Martin and Anna Henning, and his brothers, Martin and Robert Henning, in heaven, Friday, April 19th, 2019. Richard was born February 19th, 1927, and grew up in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Richard was retired from Wheaton Roofing, the business he founded in 1959. Richard could usually be found at the health club or on his riding lawnmower. He loved cars, nature, animals, his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his two sisters: Eleanore A'Hearn and Elaine Johnston, his children: Guy, Valerie, Marcia, Chellena, Jerry and Anna Henning, his grandchildren: Tiffany, Alex, Jerry, Rachelle, and Jeremy, great grandchildren: Felicia Register, Damien Boutieller, Grant Kates, Ella, Abigail and Jerry Henning. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to Loyola University Medical Center's Burn Unit: https://support.loyolamedicine.org/loyola/giving and select "Burn Unit." Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1 from 10 AM - 2 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032). Interment Forest Hill Cemetery, Glen Ellyn.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
