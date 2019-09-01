Daily Herald Obituaries
|
RICK KNOX

RICK KNOX Obituary
LAKE ZURICH - A Celebration of Life for Rick Knox, 81, will be held Sunday September 8th, 2019 beginning at 4:00 pm at the Alpine Chapel, 23153 W. Miller Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047 (847-540-8280). Rick passed away Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Rick was the beloved husband of Beth; loving father of Jon and Matt (Kathryn); joyful grandfather of Henry and Lucy; and dear brother of JoAnn, Priscilla, and Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Alpine Outreach Ministries, https://aclz.org/give (Rick Knox Memorial Fund). Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
