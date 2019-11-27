|
ELGIN - Ricky L. Weaver, 58, of Elgin passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin. He was born on September 15, 1961 in Woodstock, IL the son of Laverne and Eleanor Weaver. He owned and operated Rick's Towing and Recovery in Elgin for many years. Survivors include his wife: Brenda Weaver, whom he married on March 28, 1998; 3 children: Nichole (Josh) Engelman, Gabe Alvarado and Felicia (Kevin) Brister; 11 grandchildren; siblings: Gary (Donna) Weaver, Patty Weaver, and Darlene (Jim) Heckwine; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother: Larry Weaver. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 1, 2019 at 10:00am at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 27, 2019