On Saturday, September 14, 2019, Rigmor "Sandy" Kuharich, nee Jensen, passed away at the age of 96. She was born in 1923 in Copenhagen, Denmark. At the age of 4, Sandy crossed the ocean with her mother to start a new life in New York City while her father, Anton, a math professor, continued to teach in Denmark until Sandy's mother, Emilie, set things up at their new home. Shortly after Sandy's father arrived in New York City, the family started their own grocery store and gas station business (Jensen's Grocery) in Massapequa, New York, where Sandy learned to work at an early age. She graduated Farmingdale High School with honors in 1941. She continued her education as a scholarship student at Northwestern University graduating in 1945 with a degree in physical education. She met and married Frederick C. Kuharich at Northwestern while he was in medical school. After a few years of living in Chicago and McAllen, Texas, they moved to Glen Ellyn, Illinois, where they raised two children. In the late 1960s, Sandy returned to college to pursue her passion in social work. After earning her MSW, she became a Probation Officer for juveniles in DuPage County. She was proud to have been invited to many of their graduations and, later, weddings. Sandy had a passion for dancing and traveling. In 1978, she met her life partner Jim Piekal where her dream of dance and travel became part of her life. Together they traveled the world and danced the night away on their many cruises receiving accolades from admiring audiences. Upon retiring in 1987, Sandy and Jim moved to Florida to be closer to her mother. Jim passed away from ALS in 1999. Five years later, Sandy moved to San Antonio with her daughter where she remained the rest of her life. Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Anton Christian Jensen, mother, Emilie Hoffman, brother, Babylon who died in infancy, stepfather, George Hoffman, and her life partner, James Edward Piekal Sr. Survivors include her children, Douglas and Amy, from her first marriage of 25 years to Dr. Frederick C. Kuharich, daughter-in-law, Anne Marie Emshoff, granddaughters, Amber St. Onge (Eric) and Jayme Lyn Piekal, grandson, James Edward Wade and great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Nathan.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019