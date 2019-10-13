|
HUNTLEY - Rita A. Wiedenfeld, 81, of Huntley, died peacefully, October 10, 2019. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5-8 pm at DeFiore Funeral Home: 10763 Dundee Rd, Huntley. A funeral mass will be celebrated on 10:00am Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Saint Mary Catholic Church: 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be in Saint Mary cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Rita was born August 12, 1938, the daughter of Alfred and Lucia Heideman. On May 25, 1957, she married Ron Wiedenfeld. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandma (Oma), great-grandma, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was a member of the Sun City Garden Club, Saint Mary Choir, Saint Mary Seniors, Red Hat Society and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. Rita had a spirit that filled the room. When hosting get-togethers, she would be seen bouncing from room to room, spending time with the people she loved and cared for so much. She was always excited to see her grandkids and great-grandkids. Together, they would listen to 50s music, play cards, attend concerts, musicals, plays, and movies. She also enjoyed traveling, road trips, and meeting new people. Rita loved life! She is survived by her husband, Ron, her children: Therese Schultz, Brian Wiedenfeld, Bruce (Kymberli) Wiedenfeld, Renee Andrae, Kevin (Kimberly) Wiedenfeld, Kurt (Vicki) Wiedenfeld, and Scott (Lana) Wiedenfeld. She is survived by her 17 grandchildren: Olivia (Jason), Matthew, Thomas, Mary, Gail, Eric, Keith, Kate (Dan), Brandon, Sean (Nilsa), Megan, Nicholas, Devin, Regan, Landon, Claire and Carley, and by her 7 great-grandchildren, Isabella, Jaxson, Josiah, Micah, Avary, Moriah, and Noah, and also by her 2 brothers: Lee (Joan) Heideman, Roger (Pat) Heideman, and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online. Condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019