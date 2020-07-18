Rita C. Kay (nee Hanc), 95, of Elk Grove Village for 25 years. She was born in Chicago and passed away July 15th at Alexian Brothers Med. Ctr. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Elmer Kay DDS; loving mother of the late Barbara Steinwandtner (1981); dear aunt of Christopher (Diane) Hanc and Mary (the late) Jerome Czarnowski. Visitation Monday, July 20th from 8:30am until chapel prayers at 9:30am at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Village. Funeral Mass to follow at 10am at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 Elk Grove Blvd. Elk Grove Village. Private entombment Maryhill Cemetery-Niles. Memorial contributions can be made to Misericordia. Info 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
