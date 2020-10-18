1/
RITA D. BRUNN
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PALATINE - Memorial services for Rita D. Brunn (nee Czarnik) will be held after the pandemic. Rita passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 and she was born on February 4, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Julia (nee Maciejewski) and Frank Czarnik, a carpenter and volunteer policeman. A devoted wife of Robert Brunn for over 49 years; caring loving mother of 2 sons, Christopher Brunn of Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Jonathan Brunn of Logan, Utah; and cherished grandmother of Jordan, William and Baia; with whom she loved to be with, both in person and online. She was a loving, kind, and charitable person. In her youth and as an adult, she volunteered at a veterans hospital and also at a boys and girls organization for underprivileged children. She gave and volunteered her time, as an adult, to many other charitable causes. Rita graduated from Notre Dame High School in Milwaukee, attended Alverno College in Wisconsin and also Harper College in Palatine. She participated in the Children's Laboratory School at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. Rita led the Great Books program in a school in Palatine setting up a program for all the grades, enabling all interested children and parents to have access to the program. Rita loved planning events and vacations for her family that included her grandchildren. One of these included, Rita leading her then young family; her children, in 1988, on a "See the USA in your Chevrolet." Her love of travel continued through her life. Rita knew and could sing many songs. When she heard a word or short phrase, she enjoyed recognizing and singing a song to compliment them. She loved to plan and have parties for family and friends throughout the year; including Halloween, Christmas, and the spring. Rita was a certified Illinois Master Gardener and loved to plan and plant different landscaping plants at her home. Rita will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, Rita would be happy if you voted and donated to The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, or to the National Park Foundation, Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 17394, Baltimore, MD 21298-9450. For information, contact the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved