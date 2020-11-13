1/1
RITA ELLEN JUNE
1927 - 2020
Rita Ellen June (nee O'Brien), 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 11, 2020. She was born in Geneva, Illinois on August 3, 1927. After high school, Rita worked as a secretary at Lewis College where she met her first husband, Henry Lang. While they raised their four children, she worked part-time at the Louise Quinn dress shop in Crystal Lake as a bookkeeper and salesperson. Later, Rita went into business with partners running a dress shop called The Clothes Gallery, also in Crystal Lake. After a few years, Rita went out on her own with a silent partner, Dave Watkins, who after Henry's death became her second husband. They operated two better women's clothing stores with bridal shops called Silhouettes, in Crystal Point Mall and Spring Hill Mall. After retiring and the loss of her second husband, Rita built a home in Florida. While there, she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Charles "Chico" June. They were married after 50 years of separation. With failing health, Rita and Chico came back to Illinois. Rita volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital and took care of her mother, Marion O'Brien. In 2010, Rita moved into the retirement community Friendship Village in Schaumburg where she remained until the end. Rita is survived by her loving children, David (Pat) Lang, Janet (Jim) Broline, Terry (Tim) Traynor, Amy (Scott) Toepfer; grandchildren, Michael (Maurine) Lang, Annette (Jamin) Romano, David (Sarah) Lang, John (Kathleen) Broline, Tracy Swenson, Tom (Katie) Traynor, Alex Toepfer, and Jake Toepfer; great-grandchildren, Steven and James Lang, Joey and Anthony Romano, Sam, Elise, and Owen Lang, and Daniel Broline; and great-great-grandchildren, Tyler and Troy Lang. Preceded in death by her first husband, Henry A. Lang; second husband, David T. Watkins; third husband, Charles D. June; mother, Marion F. O'Brien (nee Provencher); father, Frank J. O'Brien; and grandson-in-law, Aaron M. Swenson. Visitation will be Saturday, November 14th, from 10am until a service at 11am at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation to help find a cure for Parkinson's Disease: www.michaeljfox.org/donate To leave an online condolence, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
NOV
14
Service
11:00 AM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
