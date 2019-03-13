Daily Herald Obituaries
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church
236 US 45
Indian Creek, IL
View Map
RITA F. STYRNA-STOCKBRIDGE


Rita F. Styrna-Stockbridge, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born September 14, 1935 in Chicago, was a former resident of Niles, living in Mundelein for the past 9 years. She was a member of the Senior Citizens Club of Libertyville, Vernon Hills and Mundelein and was known as the social butterfly in her Del Webb community, where she enjoyed traveling, dancing and exercising with their singles club. She will be remembered for her love for talking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Surviving is her 2 children, Linda (Timothy) Styrna-Bostedt and Michael (Terri) Styrna; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer, Kyle, Connor, Tyler, Ashley, Brittany, Samantha and Luciano and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley Styrna and by her second husband, Wendell Stockbridge, grandson, J.J. Styrna and by 2 sisters, Theresa and Lorretta. Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 US 45, Indian Creek, IL. A visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will be at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
