Rita K. (Murphy) Ruzecki, 76, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her home in Largo, FL. Rita was the beloved wife of the late Richard J. Ruzecki who died March 29, 2017. They enjoyed 54 years of marriage. Rita, a loving mother, leaves two sons, John Ruzecki and his wife, Jodi of St. Petersburg, FL; Thomas Ruzecki of Crystal Lake, IL; two daughters, Lynne (Ruzecki) Gallagher and her husband, Jeffrey of Carpentersville, IL; Mary Ruzecki Kaufman of Indian Rocks Beach. A beloved grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Rita's family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the Purple Team of Suncoast Hospice for their support over several years for her and Richard. Rita appreciated family and friends above all and her survivors find comfort in knowing Rita is reunited with her loved ones. Rita K. (Murphy) and Richard Ruzecki Interment will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Friends may visit www.dailyherald.com/ obits to express condolences and sign the guest book.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
