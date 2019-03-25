Rita Kompare, 80, of Libertyville, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was born Aug. 17, 1938 in Chicago, was a former resident of Arlington Heights and Grand Dominion in Mundelein. Rita graduated from St. Xavier University and enjoyed her career as teacher and staff member at numerous schools. She was a member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church and enjoyed traveling, knitting, scrabble and especially her family. Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Karl Kompare; 4 children, David (Leslie) Kompare, Paul (Dori) Kompare, Julie (Jeff) Lefebvre and Christopher (Pam) Kompare; 11 Grandchildren, Luke, Quinn, Madeline, Jackson, Patrick, Jamie, Katie, Megan, Andrew, Claire and Owen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Margaret (nee McNamara) Dorigan and by five siblings. Visitation will be from l0 am until time of mass at 11 am Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church 22333 W. Erhart Road, Mundelein. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Orphans of the Storm. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For information, call: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary