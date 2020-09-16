Rita L. Corbin, 83, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Mundelein. She was born May 27, 1937 in Chicago, was formerly of Berwyn and has lived in the Libertyville-Mundelein area for the past 40 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville and enjoyed traveling, baking, cooking and especially her family. Rita was also fond of her winter home in Vero Beach, FL, the Cubs, crossword and jigsaw puzzles and was a Notre Dame fan. Surviving are her daughter, Janet Keene (Roman Gerus); 2 sons, Richard (Linda) Corbin and Jeff (Delaine) Corbin; 7 grandchildren, Jessica, Kyle, Shane, Shep, Jimmy, Kelly and Annie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Corbin in 2012. A chapel service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, Sept.26, 2020 at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville with inurnment following in the mausoleum. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
