RITA M. GOULD

Rita M. Gould, 86, passed away on April 15, 2020 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Rita was born in Chicago, the second child of Mary L (O'Connor) and Charles G. Gould, and was raised in the Austin neighborhood. She graduated from Our Lady Help of Christians grammar school, and from Trinity High School in River Forest. Rita completed nurses training at Holy Cross School of Nursing in South Bend, Indiana, and graduated from St. Mary's College in South Bend in 1955. Rita worked as a nurse in a variety of positions for many years, primarily in the Chicago area. Rita was predeceased by her parents, and by her brothers, John B., Donald C. (Maribeth) and James. She is survived by her brother, William, of Seattle; by a niece and seven nephews; by many grandnieces and grandnephews; and by many cherished friends. At Rita's request, there will be no public service.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020
