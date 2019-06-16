Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
411 N. Wheeling Road
Prospect Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
411 N. Wheeling Road
Prospect Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA STEFFENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA M. STEFFENS


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RITA M. STEFFENS Obituary
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Rita M. Steffens, formerly of Des Plaines, was born on November 9, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Leo and Genevieve (nee Rachwalski) Kalinowski. She died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. Mrs. Steffens was a homemaker who was dedicated to her family & faith. She was a member and greeter at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church for over 10 years. Rita enjoyed, dancing, writing and her beloved family vacations. She was a dedicated, loving wife and mother who always put others needs ahead of her own. Her caring, loving touch will be missed by all who knew her. Rita is survived by her husband, Donald P. Steffens; her children Bruce R. (Patricia) Steffens, Susan M. (Walter) Gullick, Laura L. McGuiness, and Robert P. (Janet) Steffens; her grandchildren, Corynn, Brent, Michelle, Brian, Caitlin, Jenna, Amy, Laura, Brianna, and Melody; her great grandchildren, Dahlia, Lucia, and Benjamin; and her sister, Lois (Thomas) McGavin. She was preceded in death by daughters, Kim & Kathy; her parents and her son-in-law Patrick McGuiness. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois and from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights, Illinois, 60070. Interment All Saints, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to St. Alphonsus Ministry of Care. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now