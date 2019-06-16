PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Rita M. Steffens, formerly of Des Plaines, was born on November 9, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Leo and Genevieve (nee Rachwalski) Kalinowski. She died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. Mrs. Steffens was a homemaker who was dedicated to her family & faith. She was a member and greeter at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church for over 10 years. Rita enjoyed, dancing, writing and her beloved family vacations. She was a dedicated, loving wife and mother who always put others needs ahead of her own. Her caring, loving touch will be missed by all who knew her. Rita is survived by her husband, Donald P. Steffens; her children Bruce R. (Patricia) Steffens, Susan M. (Walter) Gullick, Laura L. McGuiness, and Robert P. (Janet) Steffens; her grandchildren, Corynn, Brent, Michelle, Brian, Caitlin, Jenna, Amy, Laura, Brianna, and Melody; her great grandchildren, Dahlia, Lucia, and Benjamin; and her sister, Lois (Thomas) McGavin. She was preceded in death by daughters, Kim & Kathy; her parents and her son-in-law Patrick McGuiness. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois and from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights, Illinois, 60070. Interment All Saints, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to St. Alphonsus Ministry of Care. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary