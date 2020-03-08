|
Rita Schmitt Wiley beloved mother to Brian, Lisa, Matt and Greg and daughter-in-law of Vicki Surprise; treasured grandmother to Cole, Dylan, Jax, Maya, Nate and Logan and elder sister of Dorothy Russell, Patricia Hurt, Barbara Hengels and Kathleen Schmitt. Preceded in rest by husband Ken Wiley and sister Marybeth Schmitt. Rita's passion for life, social justice and people is the legacy of her life's work in Education, Immigration, Social Services, Illinois State Legislature and many philanthropies, having influenced untold numbers of lives. Her friends at the bridge table, book club, performing arts and continuing education will dearly miss her smile and wit. Visitation for Rita's celebration of life will be Sunday, March 22 from 4 to 8pm, with service at 6pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to , ACLU and ILSEP are invited. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2020