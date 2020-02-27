|
SCHAUMBURG - Rita T. Dini, 91, a resident of Friendship Village, Schaumburg, passed away Feb. 21, 2020. She was born in Chicago on May 14, 1928 to Davino and Josephine (nee Tambellini) Marcheschi. On April 23, 1949 she married the love of her life Anthony "Tony" Dini at St. Gregory Church in Chicago. In addition to her husband Tony of 70 years, she is survived by her children, David (Patti) Dini, Denise Parsons, and Marie (Michael) Circo. Nonne Rita will be missed by her grandchildren, Katie (Drew) Rust, Robert (the late Heather) Parsons, Julie (Michael) Davis, Angela (Joey) Jenkins, and Natalie (Gregory) Hackl, and her 14 great-grandchildren. Rita was preceded in death by her sister, Primetta (the late Thomas) Hoban, granddaughter, Jamie Dini, and infant great-grandson, Aloysius Michael Davis. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 28 from 4:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Friends and family will gather for 11:00am Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 Bode Rd., Schaumburg. Interment will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. For information, 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2020