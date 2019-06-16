Robbi Robinson, born in Geneva, IL as Richard Roy Robinson, passed away June 12, 2019 at the age of 71. He was a resident of Downers Grove, IL and, for the last ten years was employed as a school bus driver for First Student. Robbi was raised in Wheaton, IL and graduated from Wheaton Central H.S. (as Richard Andrewson) in 1965. He attended North Central College for one year and then, in 1967, enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for four years including tours of duty in Viet Nam and Thailand. His specialty was military intelligence. For many years Robbi lived and worked in Silicon Valley as an I.T. expert and web designer. He was a proud member of Mensa. Robbi loved cats and was a big fan of the Cubs, Giants, Bears and 49ers. He enjoyed driving kids to school and loved interacting with them. Robbi is preceded in death by his mother Jean (nee Hadley) Andrewson; his father Edward E. Robinson; and his stepfather R.C. Andrewson. He is survived by his sister Gay Isadore; brother Dana Andrewson; nephews Brett and Nathan; niece Nicole; grandnieces Simone and Marianna; and grandnephew Alfred. Robbi's many cousins will miss him. All services will be private. Interment will be arranged by the Cremation Society of Illinois and will happen at a later date. Please make donations in Robbi's name to your local VFW post. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary