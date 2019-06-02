ST. CHARLES - Robert A. Graham, age 75, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva. He was born September 3, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Malcolm and Evelyn Graham. Bob grew up in Itasca, IL, went to Lake Park High School, and then graduated from N.I.U with both his Bachelor and Master's degrees in Education & Administration. While at Northern he was a member of the Sigma Pi fraternity, and met the love of his life Anne. They were married on June 24, 1967. In 1966 he was hired by School District 303 to be a 5th grade teacher at Munhall School. Three years later he became the principal at Wasco Elementary School for the next 20 years. This school truly became a second family during those years. In 1988 he was the first principal at Ferson Creek Elementary School and then in 1989 became the Assistant Superintendent for Personnel for District 303, until his retirement in 2000. That same year the new elementary school was named Bell-Graham in honor of him, Charlie Bell and Ken Graham. Bob was also instrumental in the development and operations of St. Charles Boys Baseball for over 20 years, beginning in the summer of 1968. He was a very active and dedicated member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in St. Charles for almost 50 years, where he will be missed greatly. Bob loved all of his "families", his Chicago sports teams especially the Cubs, and his beloved dog Winnie. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Anne, two children, Jeff Graham and Mindy Graham, a sister, Alice (Jerry) Meyer and his twin brother, Kenneth (Debby) Graham, his nephews and nieces, Tom Meyer, Jan (Rob) Costello, Ken Meyer, Jen (Jason) Gandy, Scott Graham and special great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial service will be held 11:30 A.M., Saturday, June 8th at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd, St. Charles. Interment will be private in the church memorial garden. Memorial visitation will be Saturday from 9-11:30 A.M. at the church. In lieu of flower, contributions may be made to the Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd, St. Charles, Illinois 60175 or to the , 143 South First Street, Batavia, Illinois 60510. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary