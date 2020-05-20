|
|
Robert A. Humphreys Sr., 73, of Mishawaka, IN passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Center for Hospice. He was born October 6, 1946 in Independence, MO to the late David and Sarah (Admire) Humphreys. He is survived by the love of his life, Julie (Whittenberg) Humphreys, to whom he married on September 8, 1968. Also surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Bryan Jones and his three grandchildren, Campbell Robert, Charlotte Rose, and Christian Fisher Jones of Granger, IN; his son, Robert A. Humphreys Jr.; and sister, Wanda Alley of Olathe, KS. Robert graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in marketing in 1968. While attending the University of Missouri, Robert was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He remained active with the university and fraternity through alumni involvement. Robert and Julie proudly raised their family in the village of Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Before his retirement, Robert worked in Pressure Sensitive Tape sales. He loved spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren whom he was so proud of, trying new restaurants and was a diehard Chicago sports fan in support of the Bears, Bulls and Cubs. Robert was interested in anything business related and could be found reading the Wall Street Journal, following the stock market, or talking politics. There will be no services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family. Contributions in memory of Robert may be made to Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity at the University of Missouri, 909 Richmond Avenue, Columbia, MO, 65201 or to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences can be sent to Robert's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 20, 2020