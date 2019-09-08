Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave.
View Map
Robert A. Klein; Age 91, beloved husband of the late Sharon Klein, loving father of William "Bill" Klein, Brian (Kim) Klein, Colleen Klein, Bette Klein, Brent Klein and Robbi Klein (Chris Nitsch), cherished grandfather of Myles (Anna) Philipp, Bradley Klein, Keith Klein, Robert Nitsch, Adam Nitsch, Jack Nitsch and Ben Nitsch, dear brother of Eileen (Bob) Trescott and the late Betty (Don) Stargardt , Dorothy (Sam) Gilmore and Bernice (Bill) Graf. Robert was a proud Army Veteran who honorably served during the Korean War, he was a Captain of the Wheaton Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years and longtime owner of Brown and Klein Garage in Wheaton. Visitation Friday September 13th from 4-8 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Wheaton. Funeral Mass 10 AM Saturday September 14th at St. Michael Church 310 S. Wheaton Ave. Interment Private. For information 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
