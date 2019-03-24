LAKE VILLA - Robert A. Link, age 82, was born on September 14, 1935, in Chicago to Steve and Anne Link. He served in the Army at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. He married Beverly Jean DeWaters on October 20, 1956, at St. Gilbert Church in Grayslake, IL. Robert worked at Abbott Laboratories for almost 45 years before retiring and moving to Phoenix, AZ, with Beverly. He was a resident of Lake Villa for 40 years and was very active in the community. He served on the Lake Villa Board of Education for 17 years, helped Prince of Peace Committee build their new church, and the Lake Villa District Library Committee to build the new library. He was always focused on the family first; he took two-week family vacations every summer, had the annual combined family picnic, took the family for picnics almost every summer weekend, organized game nights, and never missed any of the kids' activities. He is preceded in death by his parents and half-brother Frank Kubes. He is survived by his children Robert A. (Jean) Link Jr., Gary (Diane) Link, and Anne Sikora; grandchildren Seri (Sam) Anderson, Sam Link, Sophie Link, Ryan O'Malley, Colin (Casey) O'Malley, Madeline Link, and Savannah Sikora; great-grandson Arthur Finn Anderson; and his sister Lynette Troha. Services were held privately. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary