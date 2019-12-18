|
HAMPSHIRE - Robert A. "Bob" Vanthournout, 90, formerly of St. Charles and Plato Twp., passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 15, 2019. in his home. He was born Feb. 1, 1929, the son of Arthur and Julia (Morrissey) Vanthournout. Bob married Lorraine A. Knuth on Feb. 16, 1952, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Charles and they were longtime residents of St. Charles and Plato Twp. before moving to Hampshire in 2006. Bob was a lifelong dairy farmer and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Hampshire. Surviving are three children, Karen (Tom) Upham of St. Charles, Douglas Vanthournout of Loves Park, and Linda (Joe) Wettengel of St. Charles; 6 grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Hahn, Carly (Josh) Pagano, Ryan (Leesa) Upham, Michael Upham, Dr. Meagan (Dr. Ryan) Jozwiak, Michael Wettengel; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Cassidy, and Haley; brother, Donald (Marilyn) Vanthournout; and two sisters-in-law, Joann (the late Henry) Vanthournout, and Jan (the late Richard) Vanthournout. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorraine on April 5, 2008; a sister, Dorothy Lundeen; and three brothers, Arthur, Henry, and Richard. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Friday, Dec. 20 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 297 Jefferson Ave., Hampshire. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday prior to services from 9 to 10:30 am at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be directed to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Information, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019