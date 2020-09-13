LIBERTYVILLE - Robert A. Wallberg, 83 years old passed away on Tuesday September 8, 2020. He was born in Chicago on April 21, 1937 to John and Alfhild Wallberg. His parents came here from Sweden and he graduated from Chicago Vocational High School. He worked his entire career at Illinois Bell . Robert met his wife in Chicago and they were married 45 years before her death in 2015. He enjoyed sailing in his younger years, bowling, golf, darts and anything computers. His biggest enjoyment came from spending time with family and especially his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Angela. Robert is survived by his daughters Janis (Ron) Paulson, Britt (Brian) Anderson and Karin (Jim) Weidman. He is affectionately known as "Morfar" to his grandchildren RJ, Craig, Jonathan, Annika, Katelynn, Jayson and Tyler Due to Covid restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.