Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
1415 Lies Rd
Carol Stream, IL
View Map
Robert A. Withington, age 71. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Sidman). Dearest dad of Kathi (Jason) Orlowski, Jim, Mindy Muller, and Bobby. Cherished grandfather of Grace Orlowski. Fond brother of Sandy (Bob) Janca. Many nieces, nephews,relatives and friends. Funeral Prayers Saturday, 9:00 a.m. from Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, IL to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1415 Lies Rd., Carol Stream, IL for mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Friday, 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. Donations to the appreciated. For information, 630-510-0044.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
