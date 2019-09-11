|
|
Robert A. Withington, age 71. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Sidman). Dearest dad of Kathi (Jason) Orlowski, Jim, Mindy Muller, and Bobby. Cherished grandfather of Grace Orlowski. Fond brother of Sandy (Bob) Janca. Many nieces, nephews,relatives and friends. Funeral Prayers Saturday, 9:00 a.m. from Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, IL to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1415 Lies Rd., Carol Stream, IL for mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Friday, 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. Donations to the appreciated. For information, 630-510-0044.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019