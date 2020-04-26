Daily Herald Obituaries
ROBERT ADIEL DHAENS


1930 - 2020
Robert Adiel Dhaens, 89, passed away at home on April 20, 2020, having been cared for with love by his family. Born November 2, 1930, to Petrus and Madeleine Dhaens (originally d'Haens), he grew up in Chicago, IL. He served in the Navy during the Korean War, from 1948 - 1952, on three different Navy destroyers, and was a member of a competitive Navy basketball team. His life's work was as an elementary school teacher, and he taught generations of children using the positive, generous, and thoughtful qualities that he possessed as a person. He began teaching in Cary, IL, then spent the majority of his career at Dryden School in Arlington Heights School District 25. He is survived by his wife, Lucy (Farwell); children, Laurie (Joe) Charles, Nancy (Bill) Rochford, Bob (Stacy) Dhaens, Lee Potter (Tom Hines), and Chris Potter; grandchildren, Rebecca Charles, Elizabeth Charles, Jacquelyn Charles, Michael Charles, Sean Rochford, Dana Rochford, Alec Wagner, Hilary (Christine) Klee, Leslie Murray, Caroline Murray and Connor Murray. He will be remembered with love. Services for Robert will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, www.journeycare.org/donate or Citizens for Conservation, www.citizensforconservation.org. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
