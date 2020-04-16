|
Robert Allen Lind, 77, passed away on March 13, in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his beloved wife, Harriett (nee West) of 11 years of marriage; his brother, Charles (Betty) Lind; sister-in-law, Dorothy; and many nephews and nieces. Mr. Lind was preceded in death by his first wife, Toby, parents, Magdalene and George Lind, his sister, Rosemary Sullivan Schaefer, and his brother, Norman Lind. His first wife's association with Hughes/ Raytheon took them to Albuquerque, New Mexico, Waco, Texas, and Tucson, Arizona. An avid model train collector and dog lover, Mr. Lind loved to travel in his RV with his wife and their dog, Ladybug.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 16, 2020