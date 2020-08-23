Robert Andrew Bjorvik, 65, of Chicago, passed away Thursday, August 20. Robert was a Hospital Administrator at University of Chicago Medical Center for the last 25 years. Beloved son of John and the late Lorraine (nee Tricola) Bjorvik; dear brother of David (Kimberly) and AnnLisa Bjorvik; fond uncle of Erin and Kate. Cremation services private at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul at www.svdpusa.org
