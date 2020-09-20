1/
ROBERT ANTHONY FERRERO
Robert " Bob " Anthony Ferrero of Prospect Heights. At rest September 9, 2020 at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer. Former Chicago Police Officer and US Army Veteran. Born in Chicago to Frank and Theresa Ferrero, May 31, 1941. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Ferrero (nee Szpicki). Devoted father of David (Sue), Michael (Kathi), Lisa (Jim). And was the best grandfather to Hana, Natasha, Naomi, Lily, Nathaniel, Mason and Rose. Gathering for a celebration of his life at St. Alphonsus Liguori Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights, IL on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00 am, followed by Mass at 10:30 am. Please observe social distancing, masks required. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Donald A. Greene, Greene Funeral Directors. For info, 847-343-1605.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
