HOFFMAN ESTATES - Robert "Bob" Anthony Neybert, age 83. Beloved husband of Arlene Carol Neybert, nee Winiarski. Devoted father of Daniel (Mary Jane) Neybert, David (Paula) Neybert and the late Neal (Beth Venti) Neybert. Loving grandfather of Lindsay, Mellissa, Zachary and Elizabeth. Cherished son of the late Harry and Marie Neybert. Caring brother of Claire Paliatka. Dear uncle to Julie, Jeanne, Jennifer and Jason. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Monday 9:45 AM at the funeral home to Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 West Bode Rd., Schaumburg, Mass 10:30 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
or 847-882-5580.