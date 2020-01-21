|
|
GILBERTS - Robert Booth Viohl, age 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Elgin. He was born in New York to Rudolph and Nancy (Booth) Viohl. Robert attended Schaumburg High School and graduated with the Class of 1975. He then went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Operations Management and Supervision from Northern Illinois University and later earned a second baccalaureate in Information Technology. Throughout his career, he held many different managerial positions in purchasing and materials management. In his spare time, he loved to cook, play golf, fish, and was a pickleball enthusiast. He was an avid reader and never turned down a good political debate. Robert was thought by many to be "the smartest man they ever knew." Robert is survived by his children Christopher Viohl and Abigail (Kristopher) Czaja; grandchildren Owen, Cole, and Madeline Czaja, and Renee Miller; mother Nancy Viohl; siblings Eric (Kathleen) Viohl and Peter (Susan) Viohl; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Rudolph Viohl. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 21, 2020