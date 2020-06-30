ROBERT C. EBE Sr.
Robert C. Ebe Sr. 81, of Des Plaines for 40 years, passed away June 27, 2020. Robert was born in Saginaw, MI. and retired from Sun Harvest Foods after many years of service. He was the beloved husband of Ann M. (nee Jaroszewski) for 60 years; loving father of Robert C. Jr., James E. (Rosamaria), Mary A. Ebe (Lacy Neace), and John A. (Miriam); cherished grandfather of Lucas O. Ebe, and Colin M. Paschall. Visitation Thursday, July 2, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Friday, 9:30 a.m., proceeding to St. Zachary Church, 567 W. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines, for 10:30 Mass. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.
