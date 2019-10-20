|
Robert C. Hankins, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Waukegan on June 25, 1953, the son of Fred L. and Olga M. (Kozina) Hankins. Robert Graduated from Warren High School class of 1971. He is survived by his mother Olga Hankins; his siblings: Marion Amberg, David (Lori) Hankins and Suzanne (Mark) Hohensee; his nieces and nephews; Nathan, Erin, Jessica, Thomas, Melissa and Steven. He was preceded in death by his father; Fred Hankins and his nephew Kurt Hohensee. All services will be private. Arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019