Robert C. Hoffman, 70, passed suddenly on September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Cheryl, nee Smith, for 45 wonderful years. Loving father of Melissa (Chas) Pettrone, Heather (Paul) Peraino, and Eric (Melissa) Hoffman. Dear grandfather of Charlie, Anthony, Ella, Jake, Nick, Leah, Hayden, Cole, and Emerson. Devoted brother of Thomas (Kathy) Hoffman. Uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Bob loved spending time with his wife being snowbirds every winter to Fort Myers, Florida. There Bob enjoyed tennis, golf, and the beautiful weather. When he was here in Illinois he was so proud to watch all of his grandchildren play multiple sports and brag daily about them. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Funeral services 9:30 AM, Monday September 16th, from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, to St. Theresa for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Chicago, 1 N LaSalle Street, Chicago 60602. Visitation Sunday, September 15, 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. Information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 14, 2019