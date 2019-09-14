Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT HOFFMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT C. HOFFMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT C. HOFFMAN Obituary
Robert C. Hoffman, 70, passed suddenly on September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Cheryl, nee Smith, for 45 wonderful years. Loving father of Melissa (Chas) Pettrone, Heather (Paul) Peraino, and Eric (Melissa) Hoffman. Dear grandfather of Charlie, Anthony, Ella, Jake, Nick, Leah, Hayden, Cole, and Emerson. Devoted brother of Thomas (Kathy) Hoffman. Uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Bob loved spending time with his wife being snowbirds every winter to Fort Myers, Florida. There Bob enjoyed tennis, golf, and the beautiful weather. When he was here in Illinois he was so proud to watch all of his grandchildren play multiple sports and brag daily about them. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Funeral services 9:30 AM, Monday September 16th, from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, to St. Theresa for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Chicago, 1 N LaSalle Street, Chicago 60602. Visitation Sunday, September 15, 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. Information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now