Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Rd.
Wheaton, IL
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Rd.
Wheaton, IL
ROBERT C. KORTA


1920 - 2019
ROBERT C. KORTA Obituary
Robert C. Korta, 99, of Winfield, formerly a longtime resident of Hinsdale. Beloved husband of the late Mary for 57 years; loving father of Barbara Shippy, Susan (the late Jeff) Stamp and Tom (Carol) Korta; proud grandfather of Scott, Mike and Megan Shippy, and Danny, Paul, Jay and Kevin Stamp; dear son of the late Charles and Marie Korta; brother of the late Genevieve, Rita and Norma; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Robert was a United States Army Air Corps veteran, having served in WWII. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, September 8, 2019. Funeral Service 9:30 A.M., Monday, September 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
