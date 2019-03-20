Home

St Mary of Vernon
236 US-45
Indian Creek, IL 60060
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church
236 US Rt 45
Indian Creek, IL
VERNON HILLS - Age 88, passed away at home March 11, 2019. He was born in Chicago May 11, 1930. After Serving in the Signal Corp. during the Korean War, Bob spent the next 24 years working in the manufacturing industry at several companies in the Chicago area. Bob developed a love of the sport of Handball and left manufacturing for his dream job as Executive Director of the United States Handball Association in 1978 moving to Tucson AZ in 1982. He retired in 1995 and moved back to the Chicago area to be near his growing family. Bob was a lifetime member of the Lattof YMCA in DesPlaines where he reconnected with his Illinois handball buddies and enjoyed playing with them on a weekly basis. Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years Elaine, nee Saugling: Loving father of Mark (Karin), Marcy (Ernie) Vole, and Martin (Terry). Known as Grandpa Bob to his 6 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren. 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great step-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by his sister Joyce LaSalle and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life with a memorial mass to follow will be held on April 27, 2019 10am at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 US Rt 45, Indian Creek, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lattof YMCA DesPlaines - Youth Handball in tribute to Bob.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
