Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
ROBERT C. PETERSEN

ROBERT C. PETERSEN Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Robert C. Petersen, 83, passed away Sunday, January 26. An Air Force Veteran, he founded/ owned Petersen's Auto Body in Schaumburg for 36 years and was a classic car aficionado. Beloved husband of Doren (nee Galandak); loving father of John and Ken (Christine); proud grandfather of Jennifer, MacKenzie, and LilyAnne; dear brother of Charles (Sandra), Dorothy Petersen, Richard (Dee), the late Donald (the late Paula), and the late Patricia (the late Norm) Stevens; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, January 30 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Funeral Friday, 10:30am at the funeral home. Following services cremation private at Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the at appreciated. Information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
