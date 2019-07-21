|
Robert C. Populorum, age 83, beloved husband of Carol "Sue" Populorum (nee VandenNoven), loving father of Jean (John) Newborgh, Mark (Amy), David (Susan), Michael (Lauren) and Patrick (Jennifer) Populorum, cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Lisa, Adam, Chad, Andrew, Steven, Carly, Megan, Kate, Sydney, Drew, Henry and Jack, proud great-grandfather of Claire, Charley and Annabelle, dear brother of James (Paula) Populorum and the late Barbara (James) Doud, fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass 10 AM Monday July 29, 2019 at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 101 W. Loop Rd. in Wheaton, IL. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinson's Foundation of Chicago (Parkinson.org) or Special Olympics of Illinois (soill.org). Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton, IL. For info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019