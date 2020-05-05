Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT TILLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT C. TILLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT C. TILLEY Obituary
Robert C. Tilley was born June 17, 1943 in Paris, Arkansas. He died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in his home. Bob was known for his wicked sense of humor and his outstanding knowledge of trivia. He was also an avid collector and builder of model military vehicles. Once his children started playing soccer, he became very involved as a coach and fan which led to many valued friendships for the whole family. In spite of living in the Chicago area for over 50 years, he remained a life-long avid Green Bay Packers fan. Bob is survived by his wife Margaret nee Tunney, his children Elizabeth (David) Jakosz and Brian, and his grandson Luke Jakosz; his aunt Ina (Ed) Martin; his cousins Kaye (John) Bizon, Kathy (Jerry) Farris and David Koch; his in-laws Pat and Jim Runtz, Anne and John Mitchell, Kate and Jim Slomka, Mike and Eileen Kearns and many nieces, nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl Tilley and Ruth (Russell) Matthiessen. In consideration of the current situation surrounding Covid-19, funeral services and interment were private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -