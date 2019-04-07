Daily Herald Obituaries
ROBERT CECIL "BOB" ELKINS


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WAUCONDA - Robert Cecil "Bob" Elkins, 67, a resident of Round Lake Beach, IL and formerly of Wauconda, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. He was born in Waupaca, WI, the 4th of eleven children born to the (the late) Jeanelle and Cecil Elkins. Bob graduated from Carmel High School. Bob worked in the trades of heating, air conditioning and general construction in the family business with his father and brothers. He also sold real estate, was a member of the Lion's Club and led a band that performed in small venues throughout Lake County. Bob is survived by two adult children, Tammy and Eric, 9 siblings, many nieces and nephews who loved him and his adopted family of neighbors, the Perez Family. A small memorial will be held over Memorial Day weekend for family and close friends. Arrangements were entrusted to Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
