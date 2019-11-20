Daily Herald Obituaries
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
ROBERT CHARLES CUEVAS


1938 - 2019
ROBERT CHARLES CUEVAS Obituary
CARPENTERSVILLE - Robert Charles Cuevas, age 84, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born in Chicago on April 6, 1938 and was the son of the late Charles E. and Marie (nee Clark) Cuevas. Bob was a life member of VFW and former Historian of Dundee VFW #2298. He was also a member of Lake In The Hills American Legion Post #1231. Bob is survived by his nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister; Clara Hoover. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Dundee Twp. East Cemetery, East Dundee.. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
