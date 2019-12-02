|
Robert Christian Hanson, age 79, a 43-year resident of Johnsburg, passed away on November 26, 2019, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. A valued employee of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Beloved husband of Sharon. Dear father of Wendy (Mark) Johnson and Christopher (Meghan Collins) Hanson. Cherished grandfather of Alex and Ryan. Fond brother of Richard (Jolee) Hanson. Kind uncle of Todd (April) and Greg (Eris) Hanson. Visitation 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation resumes from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 404 N. Green St., McHenry, IL 60050. Interment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock. For information please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 2, 2019