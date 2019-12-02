Daily Herald Obituaries
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
404 N. Green St
McHenry, IL
View Map
ROBERT CHRISTIAN HANSON Obituary
Robert Christian Hanson, age 79, a 43-year resident of Johnsburg, passed away on November 26, 2019, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. A valued employee of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Beloved husband of Sharon. Dear father of Wendy (Mark) Johnson and Christopher (Meghan Collins) Hanson. Cherished grandfather of Alex and Ryan. Fond brother of Richard (Jolee) Hanson. Kind uncle of Todd (April) and Greg (Eris) Hanson. Visitation 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation resumes from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 404 N. Green St., McHenry, IL 60050. Interment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock. For information please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
