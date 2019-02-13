ELGIN - Robert "Scott" Corbin, 57, of Elgin, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin. He was born on March 15, 1961, in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Clarence "Bud" Corbin and Betsy Roe Corbin. Scott graduated from Larkin High School in Elgin, and earned a bachelor's degree in Management and Leadership from Judson College in Elgin. He loved his work at Haumiller Engineering Company as Product Manager. He was passionate about walking and enjoyed helping his wife with school projects and her classroom needs. He was dedicated to his favorite charities. He is survived by his loving wife Connie (Bayer) Corbin, daughters Samantha Corbin (Garry Johnson) and Alexandra Nofsinger (Eric), Sister Debbie Baldwin (Rich), and Aunt Sharon Biggerstaff (George), cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister, and an aunt. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 4:30 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., Elgin. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following charities which were meaningful to Scott: Operation Smile and American Association for Cancer Research. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary