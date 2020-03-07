|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Robert D. Archer, 87, a 46-year resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. Robert was an Army veteran, member of Sheila Ray Adult Center, former employee of AGI Inc. of Melrose Park, and a graduate of IL. Benedictine University. He was the beloved husband of Mary (nee Mucia) for 61 years; loving father of Pamela J. (Jon) Wagener, and Christy L. (John) Lenhardt; dear sister of Rose Mooney, Mildred Quellette, and Helen Archer; cherished grandfather of Jamie (Jesse) Vader, Jodie, Jonna, Joseph, and Ryan; and great-grandfather of Jackson and Jerrica. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village with chapel prayers on Monday, at 9:30 a.m. proceeding to Queen of the Rosary Church for 10 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sheila Ray are appreciated. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2020