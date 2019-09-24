|
Robert D. "Bob" Carlson, 84, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Libertyville. He was born Nov. 8, 1934 in Oak Park, IL, was formerly of Elmwood Park and has lived in Long Grove for the past 42 years. He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Palatine and a US Navy veteran, having served during the Korean War. Bob was a General Contractor and a skilled carpenter who enjoyed carving wonderful figurines. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Arlene Carlson; 4 children, Jon (Virginia) Carlson, David (Theresa) Carlson, Marlene (Robert) Dean and Timothy (Alana) Carlson; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Funeral services are pending and arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019