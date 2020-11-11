ELGIN - Robert D. Cowan, 70, of Elgin, passed away November 5, 2020. Robert was a loving, kind and gentle man. Rob didn't have any hobbies, but was always busy working, he had 35 years of working selling Lathe's machine parts and also worked at Home Depot part time. He always liked to take vacations and long weekends away. Rob and Jacalyn had their 13th anniversary in August, Oh the memories. Surviving are his wife, Jacalyn; his son, Brian (Kelly) Cowan; grandchildren, Jonathan and Benjamin; he also shared Jackie's family, Michael (Stephanie) Hane and his family, Quinn and Tyson, David Hane and his family, Chrissy and Parker, sisters-in-law, Judy (Michael) Yanatov and Jana (Kevin) Dudley; and brother-in-law, Jeff DeWitt. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to Covid 19. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, is assisting the family. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
