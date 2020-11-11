1/
ROBERT D. COWAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELGIN - Robert D. Cowan, 70, of Elgin, passed away November 5, 2020. Robert was a loving, kind and gentle man. Rob didn't have any hobbies, but was always busy working, he had 35 years of working selling Lathe's machine parts and also worked at Home Depot part time. He always liked to take vacations and long weekends away. Rob and Jacalyn had their 13th anniversary in August, Oh the memories. Surviving are his wife, Jacalyn; his son, Brian (Kelly) Cowan; grandchildren, Jonathan and Benjamin; he also shared Jackie's family, Michael (Stephanie) Hane and his family, Quinn and Tyson, David Hane and his family, Chrissy and Parker, sisters-in-law, Judy (Michael) Yanatov and Jana (Kevin) Dudley; and brother-in-law, Jeff DeWitt. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to Covid 19. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, is assisting the family. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved