PALATINE - Robert D. Pasquale, 93, formerly of Arlington Heights, IL, and North Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born March 3, 1926 in Chicago. Robert was the husband of the late Dolores; and father of Suzanne (the late Larry) Kroupa, Robert (Maureen) Pasquale Jr. and Dorothy (Joseph) Lance. Visitation Sunday, 3 pm to 7 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral Monday, 9:30 am from chapel to St. Theresa Church, Mass 10 am. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, macular.org/donations. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020