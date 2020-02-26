Daily Herald Obituaries
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church

ROBERT D. PASQUALE

ROBERT D. PASQUALE Obituary
PALATINE - Robert D. Pasquale, 93, formerly of Arlington Heights, IL, and North Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born March 3, 1926 in Chicago. Robert was the husband of the late Dolores; and father of Suzanne (the late Larry) Kroupa, Robert (Maureen) Pasquale Jr. and Dorothy (Joseph) Lance. Visitation Sunday, 3 pm to 7 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral Monday, 9:30 am from chapel to St. Theresa Church, Mass 10 am. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, macular.org/donations. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
