ROBERT D. SWIFT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ISLAND LAKE - Robert D. Swift, age 66, a resident of Island Lake, IL for 27 years. Bob was the beloved husband for 27 years of Katherine "Katie;" loving father of Chris (Kristine) Smith, Norma (Tanya) Havlik-Smith and Josh (Dawn Martorano) Swift; cherished grandfather of Mason and Chloe Smith; dear brother of Elmer and the late Floyd Swift; dear son of the late Walter and Virginia Swift; fond grandson of the late Cyrus Wellborn (Rosalia) Swift, John Henry Laneer and Julia Percillia McPherson. Bob was born December 5, 1953 in Leavenworth, KS and passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington, IL. Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. On Friday, visitation will continue from 10-11 am, proceeding to Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL for interment. Social distancing guidelines will apply. Information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved