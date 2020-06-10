ISLAND LAKE - Robert D. Swift, age 66, a resident of Island Lake, IL for 27 years. Bob was the beloved husband for 27 years of Katherine "Katie;" loving father of Chris (Kristine) Smith, Norma (Tanya) Havlik-Smith and Josh (Dawn Martorano) Swift; cherished grandfather of Mason and Chloe Smith; dear brother of Elmer and the late Floyd Swift; dear son of the late Walter and Virginia Swift; fond grandson of the late Cyrus Wellborn (Rosalia) Swift, John Henry Laneer and Julia Percillia McPherson. Bob was born December 5, 1953 in Leavenworth, KS and passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington, IL. Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. On Friday, visitation will continue from 10-11 am, proceeding to Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL for interment. Social distancing guidelines will apply. Information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.