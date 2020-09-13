1/
ROBERT E. CAMPBELL
WHEELING - Robert E. Campbell, age 90, formerly of Findlay, Ohio, passed away peacefully less than two months after his beloved wife of nearly 69 years, Connie (nee Miller) of Deerfield. Son of the late, Elmo C. and Bertha F. (nee Roeder) Campbell. Brother of the late, Kathryn Campbell and Karen (nee Campbell) Endrek. His daughters, Linda (Leonard) Eaton, Donna (Dave) Olsen, Jodie Campbell Reese, and Jan Campbell Buss will remember his love and guidance forever. Fifteen grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren have been blessed with his memory and was the favorite uncle, known as Uncle Bob. Robert will be remembered best as a kind and generous man, a true citizen, neighbor and a friend to all. Services private. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or cards can be mailed to the Campbell Family, c/o Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, IL 60090 or call 847-537-6600.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
