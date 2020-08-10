Robert E. Fleury, 78, died peacefully in Byron, IL on August 3, 2020. Born on November 3, 1941 to Leonard and Charlotte (King) Fleury in DeKalb, IL, he graduated from Elgin High School in 1959, enlisted in the U.S. Navy, joined the U.S. Peace Corps in 1965, then received a B.S. in Marketing from NIU. He was an author, coach, entrepreneur, loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his children, (Tom) Rita Harris of Katy, TX, Arul (Jill) Fleury of Katy, TX, Brett (Katie) Fleury of Naperville, IL; his 8 grandchildren, Macy, Elsa, Raegan, David, Lily, Brianne, Lanie, Grant; and his sisters, Barbara McDonald of Waukee, IA and Judy Jurs, of Hampshire, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Charlotte Fleury; and brother, Jerry Fleury of Cortland, IL. Funeral arrangements provided by the Laird Funeral Home. A private service will be held on August 14th, 2020, with burial at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin, IL. A celebration of his life will be planned in 2021. The family would like to thank Jean Klock of Kirkland, IL and the caretakers of Generations at Neighbors in Byron, IL for their loving care. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
